Tracking a mild Sunday followed by a more active pattern

The sunshine this afternoon was a huge welcome sight for many of us. January as a whole was rather cloudy as we experienced 17 cloudy days and 22 of those featured some fog, too. Only 8 fair, or mostly sunny days were seen the entire month. We have been well-overdue for some sunshine!

Taking a look back at some other statistics from January, the month overall was warmer than average, an impressive 5.5 degrees warmer. Both rainfall and snowfall came in above normal, too. Rainfall was 1.09" above the normal while snowfall came in around three inches above normal. Only two records were broken and that was for daily rainfall.

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, we are in for a real treat on Sunday! Not only will we have mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be significantly warmer, too! Just a couple hours drive to the south, readings tomorrow afternoon will be pushing 60 degrees! Meanwhile, here in the Quad Cities, thanks to some leftover snowpack, our temperatures here will reach around 50 degrees by the afternoon. Likely most if not all of our snowpack will be gone by Sunday evening. Make sure and spend some time outside Sunday to enjoy both the sunshine and the warmth! It will be a while before we see readings this warm again.

Looking ahead to what we can expect for February, I think we'll begin to see a pattern that is more typical of an active winter setup. The jet stream is expected to remain very close to us and with several pieces of energy being shuttled down this storm track, we'll see several storm systems heading into the middle of February. Already next week is looking fairly active with a few chances for snow in the forecast.

Once we get beyond next week the pattern still looks fairly active with more chances for accumulating snows. The jet stream will be positioned in a favorable position for a stronger storm system or two to impact the region, followed by sharply colder temperatures as we head towards the middle of the month. Just how cold will depend on how much snow falls here and to our north. Should we see significant snowfall in the region, much colder temperatures can be expected heading into the middle of the month.

We'll keep an eye on how this pattern plays out in the coming days, but it certainly seems like we will be busy here in the weather center for the next few weeks!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke