PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 Bettendorf Winter Carnival

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Families were out and about in Bettendorf on Saturday afternoon taking part in all sorts of winter-themed activities, both fun and educational.

The Bettendorf Winter Carnival lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st and gave community families all sorts of opportunities to have fun and learn a bit about the winter and other, more localized topics.

The Bettendorf Public Library and Family Museum had tables of small activities to participate in involving arts and crafts and history, as well as opening the facilities to families for free.

The slopes at Palmer Hills Golf Course were full of sledders racing down the hill. Just down the street at Frozen Landing, families took to the ice skating rink.

The Life Fitness Center had activity tables with a more active theme, as calmer family actives like a movie and family photography.