Pete Buttigieg makes caucus push at St. Ambrose on platform of moderation

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- With two days until the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates are spending as much time as they can talking to all kinds of Iowa voters, and Pete Buttigieg's strategy focuses on uniting them.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and high-ranking presidential candidate visited St. Ambrose university in Davenport for a rally in the evening of Friday, January 31st. Buttigieg said that Iowa was important to him as a show of his campaign's strength.

Buttigieg's main focus for the event was on unity; reaching out to independents and former Republicans as well as the Democratic base. Buttigieg said that his positions and ideas represent what most Americans want, but to a less extreme degree than some of his competitors.

The Buttigieg rally had a reported attendance of more than 800 people.