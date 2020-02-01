× Man arrested in Whiteside County for firing drive-by shots at residence

MORRISON, Illinois — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office arrested a Morrison man after an investigation revealed him as the suspect in a shots fired incident.

In the morning of Saturday, February 1st, the Sherrif’s Office was contacted in reference to a drive-by shooting which occurred on January 25, 2020.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jonathan P. Wiersema, 19, of Morrison was driving a vehicle and fired four shots from the vehicle aimed at a residence located at 8330 Garden Plain Road in rural Morrison.

The house was occupied by two subjects; however no individuals were struck by the shots. Wiersema was arrested Saturday February 1, 2020 at approximately 3 PM.

He is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on the following charges: Reckless discharge of a firearm, Unlawful use of weapons, Possession of a firearm without a FOID card.