YOUR HEALTH: An “artificial” pancreas could help Type 1 diabetics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – It could be a big breakthrough for some diabetics.

Researchers are developing what's being called an artificial pancreas that could help people with Type one diabetes who need to manage their blood sugars with insulin administered by injection or a pump..

The new system is also designed to make monitoring blood glucose levels and delivering insulin a seamless process.

It's worked for Justin Wood who has lived with his diagnosis of type since age 13.

These days, Justin wears a continuous glucose monitor or CGM.

"The continuous glucose monitor is a sensor and transmitter that I put on my stomach or arms," he said.

"It communicates with my smart phone and my pump."

The display shows Justin's blood sugar in five minute intervals, but the pump needs his intervention to deliver insulin.

But what if there was a way to close that loop?

Scientists at the University of Virginia are refining an artificial pancreas.

It's not an implantable organ, but an external system that monitors and automatically delivers insulin.

"The current system has the sensor and the pump, which is about one-third of the size of a smart phone.," explained Boris Kovatchev, the director of the University's Center for Diabetes Technology.

"Rather than having two separate devices, they work together," said endocrinologist Dr. Sue Brown.

"There's a connection."

The UVA researchers developed the "brains", or the algorithm, that drives the system which they say will improve blood sugar control and make the condition easier to manage.

"The idea of having the artificial pancreas just takes one responsibility, weight off our heads, off our shoulders," said Justin.

For Justin, that means less stress and more time with his son Lukas, and greyhound, Auggie.

The device has received FDA approval.

