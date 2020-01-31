The Score – Basketball Week 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 5 of The Score. Geneseo with a game winner from Isaiah Rivera to beat Moline at the buzzer.

United Township with an upset win over Rock Island.

Galesburg stays in first with a win over Sterling.

North Scott still undefeated in the MAC.

Curtis Clark is mic'd up before Bettendorf and Central. Blue Devils with the 10 point win.

Camanche's Cameron Soenksen becomes the all-time leader scorer for the Indians.

North Scott girls stay undefeated with a win over Clinton.

North with a 9 point win over Pleasant Valley.