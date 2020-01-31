Senator Anderson again files bill to repeal “redundant, outdated” FOID card requirement in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- State Senator Neil Anderson says he has again filed to repeal the “outdated and redundant Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Act.”
“I file this bill every year, and I will continue to do so until we get rid of this unnecessary burden placed on the citizens of Illinois,”-Sen. Anderson.
The FOID Act was created in 1968 with the intention of identifying people who were eligible to own firearms as part of a public-safety initiative in Illinois to meet the requirements of the federal Gun Control Act of 1968.
Anderson says Senate Bill 2535 would eliminate the need for a person to own a FOID card, however it would not change any of the other requirements of purchasing a firearm.
Those who purchase a firearm would still need to undergo strict federal background checks.
“Illinois is one of only a few states that require this sort of pre-approval process to purchase firearms,” said Sen. Anderson. “The FOID Act is just another unnecessary barrier that impedes on law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment right.”