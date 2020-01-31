× Senator Anderson again files bill to repeal “redundant, outdated” FOID card requirement in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- State Senator Neil Anderson says he has again filed to repeal the “outdated and redundant Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Act.”

“I file this bill every year, and I will continue to do so until we get rid of this unnecessary burden placed on the citizens of Illinois,”-Sen. Anderson.

The FOID Act was created in 1968 with the intention of identifying people who were eligible to own firearms as part of a public-safety initiative in Illinois to meet the requirements of the federal Gun Control Act of 1968.

“With updated technology allowing for the use of instant background checks, the FOID card serves no real purpose.”

Anderson says Senate Bill 2535 would eliminate the need for a person to own a FOID card, however it would not change any of the other requirements of purchasing a firearm.

Those who purchase a firearm would still need to undergo strict federal background checks.