NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A throwback to Jon almost puking on the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- We all know Angie wasn't here Friday, January 31, so Eric and I were trying to figure out what the two of us could do, along with Elizabeth, to help fill the void for Nailed It or Failed It (NIOFI).

Well... we couldn't find anything, but I did venture back into the NIOFI vault to find a unique video from February 15, 2019, to help fill the void.

Eric made Cheeseburger Shots that day. You'll need three different shot glasses, shot in succession.

First, take a shot of your favorite tequila, followed by a shot of V8 vegetable juice, and ended with a shot of dill pickle juice.

Unbelievably, it will taste like a McDonald's Cheeseburger! Whether that's the case or not though, I didn't like what a tasted. Watch below:

The Fifth Avenue Syndicate's Austin Chandler joined me Friday, January 31, to make our Cocktail of the Week.

Friday, Chandler showed me how to make a Boulevardier. Watch below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video