× Light wintry mix in spots this evening… Snowfall potential next week

Low pressure is still on track to quickly cross over the area with a very light wintry mix come this evening. Most will see a light dusting of snow to a half an inch, where some may witness a light mix of snow and freezing drizzle. At this point, only isolated slick spots are anticipated especially the farther north of the Quad Cities as you go.

After midnight, we’ll keep skies cloudy with overnight lows anticipated around the upper 20s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy… hopefully some breaks of sun later in the day and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend’s best is still on track for Sunday with highs into the lower 40s!

By the start of the new week, we’ll see temperatures around 40 when at the same time clouds will be on the increase as our next weather system approaches.

Starting late Monday night into Tuesday a slushy mess is expected with the potential for several inches of snow for parts of the area by Tuesday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

