Let's Taco 'Bout Food Podcast: Super Bowl Sunday Snacks

LET’S TACO ‘BOUT FOOD features Taco Tory, who enjoys food (especially tacos)! She is from the Chicago suburbs, and is curious about the types of food that stand out in the Quad Cities.

EPISODE FIVE: Taco Tory talks Super Bowl Sunday snacks with News 8 Digital Content Producer Brody Wooddell and News 8 Director Anne Dickerson.

We started off by trying some snacks from Hy-Vee. They were kind to bring them in for a News 8 at 6:30 segment on Thursday, January 30. We ate different kinds of salami and cheeses, including merlot. Fun fact: There’s a certain way to eat merlot cheese!

Next, we tried some new kettle chip flavors: Parmesan Garlic and Farmstand Ranch. We compared the flavors, and even tried them with our Hy-Vee snacks.

Taco Tory, Brody and Anne got into a big debate as we shared our Super Bowl plans and traditions: Chicken Wings. Listen (or watch if you’re seeing the video) to see what characteristics we think the wings we should have, and where we like to eat them.

We also got a little sidetracked, as we dove into some other food topics you’ll have to see or listen for yourself!

We hope you enjoy your Super Bowl Sunday!