Jill Biden helps former Vice President win over Clinton County voters

CLINTON, Iowa -- Democratic candidates are using these final three days to get as much support from voters ahead of caucuses Monday, February 3.

While former Vice President Joe Biden toured central Iowa, the former second lady, Jill Biden, was in Clinton to help close the deal for her husband.

"Joe's traveling one way, I'm traveling another," joked Dr. Biden. "We're just all going different ways to get every vote we can."

Jill Biden said her husband "is going to win" on Monday because he reflects the values of Iowans.

"There's just something in the air," said county voter Marilee Hilgendorf. "We care!"

Hilgendorf and her husband, Ray, said they are considered giving their vote to Biden. However, they admit they are unsure which way the rest of the county will vote.

President Trump received a majority of the votes in Clinton County during the last general election -- the first time the county voted red since President Reagan's election.

"I was personally shocked. I really was," said Marilee remembering the vote. She said the county, and her family, typically votes blue. "We're all democrats! Now we got a couple turncoats in our family and I'm shocked, seriously."

"When I looked around at the farms that were really supporting (President Trump), I just couldn't believe it," said Ray. "I tuned to my wife and said, 'we're in trouble'."

Still, the Hilgendorfs said they believe this time will be different.

"I just really think that we need to get back to basics in our country," said Ray.

In a one-on-one interview with News 8, Jill Biden said her husband is the change people are looking for.

"I think they're looking for a different type of leadership," said Jill. "And Joe certainly has the character and the integrity and the experience to lead this nation forward."

"I think the democrats do a good job for the common man," concluded Merilee. "Which lets face it -- in Clinton. Iowa -- that's what we are."

In a statement to News 8, a Biden campaign spokesperson said, in part:

“To beat Donald Trump, the Democratic nominee must be somebody who can unite Americans of all backgrounds and attract a broad, diverse coalition — including swing voters — and Vice President Biden is the only candidate that has demonstrated an ability to do so.”

After stopping in Clinton, Jill Biden went on to help canvass in Davenport and spoke to voters in Muscatine before heading to Des Moines on Saturday, February 1.