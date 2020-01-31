Illinois State Fair announces part of 2020 Grandstand lineup

The Illinois State Fair has announced part of its granstand concert lineup for the 2020 fair.

The 2020 season begins on August 13th and last through August 23rd. The released lineup covers musicals acts for 6 of the 11 days the fair is being held. The fair says that there are more musical acts to be announced in future.

The current concert schedule goes as follows:

Friday, August 14th: Kane Brown

Sunday, August 16th: Toby Keith with special guest Craig Morgan

Monday, August 17th: The Travelling Salvation Show: A Tribute to Neil Diamond. This show is free to the public.

Tuesday, August 18th: Chris Young with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

Wednesday, August 19th: LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip

Thursday, August 20th: Puddle of Mudd with special guests Fuel, Trapt, and Tantric

Tickets will go on sale starting on April 25th. For more information, visit the Illinois State Fair’s website.