Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new food stamp rules

Illinois is joining a multi-state lawsuit over proposed Trump administration rules on food stamps that could cause hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose their benefits.

The rule is expected to go into effect in April. It will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment to receive benefits. The rule is among three targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP. Illinois could be among the hardest-hit states.

State officials say there are over 140,000 people statewide in the affected category. Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office announced Illinois’s role in the lawsuit Thursday.