Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Hy-Vee's Chef Jordan and Gaby visit WQAD to share some ideas for your next Superbowl party.

They recommend getting some seltzers and don't forget about the bloody mary's! Check out all the fun garnishes they have to offer.

When it comes to food you can't go wrong with finger foods. Take a look at the gourmet meatballs! You can find them in the meat department at Hy-Vee ready to cook up for game day and don't forget the dipping sauces.

This feature is sponsored.