February trial set for Davenport man accused in wife’s death

Posted 3:56 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 03:33PM, January 31, 2020

A Feb. 24 trial start has been scheduled for a Davenport man accused of killing his wife.

Court records say 38-year-old Casey Klemme has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and to domestic abuse assault, strangulation causing injury.

Officers were to the Davenport residence July 26 to check a report about domestic abuse. They found Tiffany Klemme lying on a floor, bruising on her left eye, a bloody nose and other injuries. Police say her husband acknowledged only grabbing and pushing her.

