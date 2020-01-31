× Adult nightclub chain opening location in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa– An adult nightclub chain is opening a new location in Davenport Iowa come February of 2020.

The self-proclaimed “world’s largest group of adult nightclubs”, Deja Vu is opening a Deja Vu Showgirls at 5220 Grand Avenue in Davenport, Iowa.

“We’re very excited to announce that this club will be joining the world’s leader in live adult entertainment. We originally started working on this opportunity in 2019 and are glad that it has finally came to fruition,” said Mike Durham, the club’s Regional Director.

The director says with Davenport being the largest of the Quad Cities it’s a prime market for adult nightclubs.

Durham says the chain is turning its focus to the Midwest.

“No competing club chain has even 1/4th as many locations as our group, nor a premium product that has proven itself coast to coast. We’re excited for the continued growth opportunities that continue to come our way,”

The club is set to open early February and will feature live nude entertainment with a BYOB format.

With Deja Vu clubs already the undisputed market leader in the Midwestern United States, the Davenport club “represents an opportunity for particularly talented existing management in the region who are eager for the growth,” said Durham. “We’re excited to expand our special brand of entertainment into the Quad Cities, and look forward to making life-long guests at this new location.”

Deja Vu has 200 locations in 40 states and 6 countries.