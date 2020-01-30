WQAD Sports January 30th- Carton takes break, Illini streak hits 7, Iowa falls on road, and much more

  •  Carton takes leave of absence from Ohio State
  • Illini win 7th straight
  • Iowa falls at Maryland
  • Jamal Litt returns to North
  • North bests Pleasant Valley
  • Sterling girls best Geneseo
  • Rocks race past Pioneers
  • Moline girls comeback to best rival U.T.
  • Central girls beat Annawan to give Iowa a 4-3 win in IHMVCU Shootout
  • Moline swimmer honor senior teammate battling cancer
