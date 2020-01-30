Watch: President Donald Trump rallies in Des Moines

Can’t see the stream? Tap here.

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump held a rally just days before the Iowa Caucus.

His rally, held at the Knapp Center on Drake University’s campus was held on Thursday, January 30.

At the rally, President Trump reminisced his time as a candidate in the 2016 election and gave the crowd his reasons for why they should elect him again in 2020.

Specifically he spoke to farmers.

“For 15 years it’s like a roller coaster ride down for the farmer,” Trump said. “Everyone’s ripping them off. Now you’re gonna see numbers that are gonna be great.”

The president said that during his time in office, the net farm income has increased nearly 15%. Net farm income is a broad measure of profits for the farm sector.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the net farm income increased in 2017 and 2018 and was forecast to increase again in 2019.

Click here for the USDA’s agricultural projections for 2020.

During his speech, the president also touted Iowa’s governor, Kim Reynolds, and invited her up to speak briefly. Governor Reynolds echoed Trump’s message, confident that he’d win the presidency and serve for four more years.

