Trump rallies supporters and potential voters in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa-- "We will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again!", With these words, President Trump fired up his supporters and took aim at the Democrats who’ve been campaigning across the state for the last year.

The President entered a packed auditorium to his signature song. Pounding his economic record, and taking shots at the media to his crowd of thousands.

You’re going to need more tractors and a hell of a lot more land.

Trump signed the trade deal with Mexico and Canada signed into law on Wednesday and made sure to remind the audience. The president always has branding on his mind.

"I just got impeached!"

In another shout-out to the Hawkeye State, he calls Governor Kim Reynolds to the stage.

Are we gonna win Iowa for President Trump??

Trump then hammered home his central message of 2020, re-elect him "and we will make America great again!"

It’s no coincidence that the president made an appearance only a few days before the Iowa Caucus. His is next rally is in New Hampshire on February 10, just one day before the primary in that state.