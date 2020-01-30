Tracking the return of sunshine this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're getting closer to some much brighter days ahead as some sunshine is finally back in the forecast, especially by this upcoming weekend. Before we get to that, I'd like to take a brief trip down memory lane.

It was exactly one year ago today that we experienced some absolutely terrifying wind chills that managed to drop as low as 56 degrees below zero here in the Quad Cities while the actual temperature hovered around 30 below zero. Thankfully today we won't be seeing anything like that. In fact, it will feel some 80 degrees warmer!

Before we can get into some sunshine this weekend we'll be dealing with clouds today and even a few flurries for Friday. A weak disturbance moving through parts of Montana and the Dakotas today will interact with what very little moisture remains to produce those snow flurries on Friday. Don't expect any accumulation out of this activity and many hometowns will remain dry.

Now, for the good stuff. We'll finally scour out this thick cloud cover by Saturday with partly cloudy skies moving in. Temperatures will also continue to warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Even warmer conditions are expected for Sunday as highs push well into the 40s.

This will melt a good chunk of our snowpack by the end of the weekend. One consequence of this added moisture will be some patchy fog at times, especially if winds can remain fairly light for a time or two during the overnight hours.

Beyond the weekend, warmth will continue into early next week in advance of our next weather system. A mix of rain and snow looks likely for Tuesday as we will still have some warmth in place. Even the day before will see temperatures rise well into the 40s for Monday.

Schedule some outdoor time this weekend to soak up those beautiful rays that we have waited so long for!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke