DAVENPORT, Iowa--Democratic Candidate Tom Steyer is weighing in on the Senate impeachment trial.

He says he believes witnesses should be allowed to testify during the impeachment hearing so there's more transparency.

He says he wants Democrats to push as hard as possible so people at home can hear from potential witnesses.

Steyer will be at Redstone Room, the doors open at 5:30 January 30.