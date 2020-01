Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa ---- Police blocked off a portion of Brady Street in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 30, 2020 for an accident.

It happened sometime before 4 a.m. near the intersection of 59th and Brady Streets.

Police confirm to News 8 at least one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.