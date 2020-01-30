NEW THIS MORNING: Davenport police investigating homicide at area hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Danial Bradley. Davenport Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released when available.

DAVENPORT, Iowa --- One person is dead after Davenport Police say that person was stabbed at a local hotel.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, police received a disturbance call at the Relax Inn located in the 6300 block of North Brady Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, an adult male from Davenport, stabbed inside the hotel. Medical attention was immediately provided for the serious, life-threatening injuries but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Staff.

Detectives with the Major Case Unit is investigating this scene, so no details on what led up to the stabbing, or the victim's identity has been released at this time.