Nearly 1,000 attend funeral for ‘unclaimed veteran’ in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people attended a funeral service in suburban Chicago for a veteran likely none of them personally knew.

Seventy-one-year-old John James Murphy, a former U.S. Air Force mechanic, became an “unclaimed veteran” when he died alone without any family on Dec. 18, 2019.

The service was held Wednesday at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin. The owners of the funeral home extended the invitation to the community to attend Murphy’s service and at times the line of people leading into the funeral home stretched down the sidewalk.

"The outcry of love and support have been overwhelming," the funeral home owner and fellow veteran Dan Symonds said.

The Rev. Tim Perry proclaimed ”He is ours” at the start of the service held.

Murphy was a U.S. Air Force mechanic from 1966 to 1969. His awards for his military service included the Vietnam Service Medal. Murphy spent the final years of his life at the River View Rehab Center in Elgin.

"I cleared my schedule for the day," a woman who attended the funeral said. "I didn't know if anyone would even be here, and this is just absolutely amazing."