Iowa Republicans hope to rev up the base for the Caucuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – There's one candidate looming large over both the Republican and Democratic campaigns: Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said President Trump is "a fundamental threat to America."

Senator Elizabeth Warren said "the Trump Administration has taken corruption to new depths in America."

And Senator Bernie Sanders said he needs support to "help me defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."

Candidates are not only running on the issues, but are running against President Trump.

And Iowa's Republican leaders say that's fine with them.

"This is not just about Donald Trump, this is about a phenomenon," explained Iowa State Republican chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

Jeff Kaufmann admitted his standard bearer may be a polarizing figure, and may rile people up by tweets and taunts, but he added Donald Trump might be the perfect person for our times.

"I don't think a perfect gentleman, I don't think a quiet statesman could shake things up in Washington, DC. Not just against Democrats, but against entrenched Republicans there."

Kaufmann said Republican are energized, even though the President doesn't face major party opposition.

And he said the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill are actually a Godsend.

"This impeachment has probably done more to bring together and unify our base than I ever could with any techniques, any wonderful speech, or any barrage of commercials."

Republicans will caucus at hundreds of sites around Iowa. Get more information here.

Iowa Democrats say they may see a record turnout at their Monday caucuses. Republicans don't have the same goal.

Their goal is different.

"Show the rest of this world that Iowa deserves this honor, that really is the thing that we can do this Caucus season," said Kauffman.