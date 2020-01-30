Illinois high schoolers become a firefighter for a day

Posted 5:25 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 05:29PM, January 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS-- Illinois high school students are getting put to the test, learning just what it takes to be a firefighter.

17-year-old James Wright is a senior at United Township (UT) High School and he wants to be a firefighter.

Next-generation firefighters get to experience what the job is really like.

It`s part of the fire science program through the area career center at U.T.

In its 13th year, instructors say it gives students another option. 2 years ago Anthony Schooley graduated from Moline High School.

He says he had no clue what he wanted to do after graduation. Six years in, he says he wouldn't change a thing.

Through this school program, four ex-students became firefighters and another are 40 now volunteers.

