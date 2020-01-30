Ellen DeGeneres Show recognizes Moline boy’s proud baseball moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- One little boy's proud moment got him some recognition from the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Watch Ellen clips, anytime on our Roku app!

A family member sent in a video of five-year-old Cruz Rodriguez hitting a baseball without a tee for the first time.

The Ellen DeGeneres show asked for people to send in videos of kids who were proud of themselves. The response shows Ellen was proud of Cruz too.

Cruz got a handwritten note and a gift card for sharing his proud moment.