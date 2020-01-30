× Do you make less than $57,000? United Way QC will do your taxes for free

BETTENDORF, Iowa–United Way says starting Monday, February 3, Quad City residents with a household income of $57,000 or less are eligible for free tax preparation services offered through United Way of the Quad Cities’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Last year, United Way’s VITA program provided 6,500 Quad Citizens with free tax services, saving residents more than $1.1 million in tax preparation fees and alleviating concerns about hidden fees, while helping residents take advantage of all qualifying tax credits, which generated $5.5 million in tax refunds.This IRS-certified and trained volunteer-driven program, now in its 12th year, is helping boost Quad Citizens ability to pay off debt, invest in education or housing or open a bank account. Scott and Rock Island County residents can schedule appointments now by dialing 2-1-1 or 563.355.9900.

Tax preparation sites include: (most sites require appointments)

· Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant St., Bettendorf

· Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport

· Clinton RSVP, 315 South 2nd St., Clinton

· Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

· East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave., East Moline

· EICC Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport

· Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

· Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline

· Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

· Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

· Scott Community College West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

· Western Illinois University, 3300 River Dr., Moline

The program asks that taxpayers bring the following items:

· Valid driver’s license or photo ID

· Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

· All W-2 forms

· Prior year tax return

· All 1099 forms (if applicable)

· Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund

· Health insurance documentation

· If filing jointly, your spouse must be present