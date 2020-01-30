Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer stops in Davenport on final push before caucus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- Democratic candidates are making their final pushes ahead of the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd. Democratic candidate, Tom Steyer, made a stop in Davenport on January 30th. He also sat down with News Eight to explain how important it is to his campaign to have Iowans caucus for him.

"It's really important to do well in Iowa," Steyer said. "I think this is not a national election, this is a series of state elections, and so the first one really matters in terms of building momentum towards the other states."

His messages have flooded Iowa TV screens for months with campaign advertisements. Four different polls have Steyer with anywhere from two to five percent support in the state.

"If you look at those polls, I have gone up every week since I've gone in," Steyer said. "I need that momentum to continue to propel me forward after Iowa."

Steyer says his number one concern is climate change, saying he would declare a state of emergency his first day in office.

"I would declare a state of emergency," Steyer said. "I’d do it from a standpoint of environmental justice.”

When asked what he would do for Iowa farmers if elected, Steyer said he has a plan.

"I am somebody that would get rid of the trade war on day one," Steyer said. "I would get ride of those waivers to oil refineries. I am someone who is part of dealing with climate change and I would partner with farmers to actually grow things to sequester carbon in the state of Iowa."

"I want to come to Iowa, partner with farmers, figure out a way that they can be part of the leading solution for stopping our climate crisis, and pay them for doing that service to the country and the world," Steyer said.

Steyer also weighed in on the Senate impeachment trial. He said he believes his movement "Need to Impeach," helped spark a push for the current trial. Steyer says the petition had more than 8 million signatures. He founded the movement in October 2017.

"I really believe that those 8 and a half million people dragged Washington D.C. into seeing this as a question of right and wrong, not a partisanship, but a most basic patriotism, to stand up for the country."

Steyer says he currently has no plans on stopping, regardless of his finish at the Iowa Caucuses. Steyer has already qualified for the next debate on February 7th.

"If I don't think I'm going to win, I will stop. I am running to win. I believe that I will win," Steyer said.

Tom Steyer will be in Dubuque, IA on January 31st at the Grand River Center. Doors open at 5:15.