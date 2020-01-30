Rock Island elementary students celebrate 100th day of school by dressing like they’re 100 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- As a way to celebrate their 100th day in school for the year, students at Denkmann Elementary School dreamed up what life will be like when they're 100 years old.

On Wednesday, January 29, kids were invited to dress up like they were 100 years old; it was one of several activities they took part in relating to the number 100.

Students showed up to school with a variety of grey wigs, old-fashioned clothing, and drawn-on wrinkles.

"I might end up being a crazy dog lady," imagined fifth-grade student Alaina Bonja. "I really like dogs."

"I'd have to be on a cane and crutches maybe," thought fourth-grader Xavier Guldenzopf.

Back in November, the students celebrated the 50th day of school by dressing like it was the 1950s.