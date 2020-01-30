× Brighter skies on track for the weekend… Mild to start off February, too

The weather pattern has remained persistent especially when it comes to our skies as today makes it the 9th straight day of us being stuck in the clouds. We plan on extending that for one more day before we start the weekend with some increasing sunshine.

Before we get there, a weak disturbance will pass through the area tomorrow bringing a few scattered flurries by the afternoon. We’ll bump temperatures up a little come tomorrow too, with highs around the mid 30s.

As this disturbance departs, skies will slowly improve by Saturday with the weekend’s brightest still on track for Sunday. Nice climb in temperatures during this period with upper 30s on Saturday replaced with mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

40s for highs will continue through Monday before our next storm system arrives on Tuesday with a wintry mix or snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

