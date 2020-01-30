× Boil order issued for New Windsor

NEW WINDSOR, Illinois — The Village of New Windsor was under a boil order on Thursday, January 30.

The village clerk said the boil order was in effect after a water main break was repaired.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute. Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use.