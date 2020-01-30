Boil order issued for New Windsor

Posted 1:24 pm, January 30, 2020, by

faucet

NEW WINDSOR, Illinois — The Village of New Windsor was under a boil order on Thursday, January 30.

The village clerk said the boil order was in effect after a water main break was repaired.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute.  Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.