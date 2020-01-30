Andrew Yang volunteers claim historic Davenport home as the “Sorority of Yang”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Built in 1896, a restored Queen Anne style home in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood has been claimed by the "Sorority of Yang."

"It's incredibly kooky, yes," said Dani Hernandez, the sorority's co-founder. "It's an unconventional house for an unconventional candidate and an unconventional group of supporters," she said.

She rented the old house, where as many as sixty supporters will stay for a matter of days or weeks, alongside co-founder Katy Kinsey. The two met online via Twitter and soon began recruiting women from around the country to canvass in Iowa for entrepreneur-turned-presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.

"It started out as a very tiny idea," Kinsey said. "We only had five women sign up. So we posted across Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and Andrew Yang himself ended up retweeting it and that kind of exploded our sign ups," she said.

Men soon joined the call as well, especially to help canvass. On a Sunday night one week before the caucus, the sorority invited a local expert to give local supporters and volunteers "caucus training."

"Caucusing is a lot more difficult and a lot more complicated than just going out and casting a vote," Hernandez said.

Though Yang faces an uphill climb running against far more established Democratic rivals, his supporters know his policies inside and out. That was apparent as volunteer Jay De La Rosa spoke with Davenport voters while canvassing on Wednesday.

"We're in the middle of a crossroads where we're either going to Mad Max or Star Trek. And we've been going right down the path to Mad Max, and Yang wants to give us a huge course correction," De La Rosa said.

It's Yang's "humanity first" message that really seems to resonate with his supporters. On Sunday, Hernandez had the slogan tattooed on her arm.

"It's not just an Andrew Yang thing, but how I choose to live my life," Hernandez said.

After the Iowa Caucuses are over on Monday night, the sorority says it plans to pack up and head across the country to the next caucus state of Nevada.