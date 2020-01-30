‘Trump’s Front Row Joes’ show up two days early for Trump rally in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa--Two men attending President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines are more than just supporters, they're members of a group that call themselves "Trump's Front Row Joes."

The group, which started in Iowa when Trump was running for president, describes itself as a nationwide movement in support of the president.

On their Facebook page, the group says members believe "that in order to support our President we need to get off the couches. We work to support our President everyday all day."

One of the members, Randall Thom, said Front Row Joes have shown up as early as four days before an event. Members showed up two days early for the president's rally on Thursday, January 30 at the Knapp Center on Drake University's campus.

Thom said members show up early to talk with people both for and against the president.

Streets surrounding Drake University were closed off for most of the day for the rally.