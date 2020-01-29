YOUR HEALTH: Doctors are looking into different dosages to help Parkinson’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC – The cause of Parkinson's disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement, is unknown.

Proven ways to prevent the disease also remain a mystery.

Now a neurologist is trying something new with an old drug to give patients like 73-year old Peter Leesam some hope.

Peter's mind is sharp but just a few months ago, his hands weren't working.

"Putting on my shirt was a problem, tying my shoelace was a problem," he explained.

Two years ago, Peter was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Doctors prescribed medication to help control symptoms.

The most effective one is levodopa.

Peter started on the conventional dose three times a day but he still would have problems with movement throughout the day.

That's when Dr. Mark Lin tried something new.

He began to prescribe the same amount of levodopa per day but taken more frequently.

"I split from three times to six times. Almost once every three hours," said Dr. Lin, the senior Neurologist at MedStar-Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Lin says taking levodopa in lower doses, more frequently, can reduce dyskinesia, involuntary muscle movements caused by the drug.

Peter sets alarms to mark the medication time. And if he forgets, Bunny will remind him.

He says he feels much better now.

"In my mind, it's 100%."

Allowing him to take his wife of 30 years, out to a luncheon for brain game winners.

Dr. Lin says patient compliance is the biggest challenge.

For many patients, it's inconvenient to take the levodopa every three hours or six times a day.

Hen says he now prescribes the more frequent dosing to all of his patients taking levodopa.

Dr. Lin suggests Parkinson's patients have the discussion with their neurologist.

