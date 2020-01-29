Wheel of Misfortune; Demonte Harper

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 41-year-old Demonte Harper. He's 5' 9", 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He's wanted in Scott County for Parole Violation on original charge of Possession Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver.

He has violent tendencies and is a registered sexual predator.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

