Iowa Caucus – a privilege or a burden? Instructors at St. Ambrose weigh in

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Participating in the Iowa caucus is a privilege for some, while others might consider it a burden.

“The caucus system certainly has some disadvantages,” Bill Parsons, Chair of Political Science Department at St. Ambrose University said. “A primary state, potentially you could be voting from 8-9 o’clock in the morning to 9 o’clock in the evening. [In Iowa] you’re talking about going in at 7 o’clock (in the evening), and it’s a set time between 7, 8 and 9. So if you’re not available at that time, you’re not able to participate.”

With five days to go until the Iowa caucus, the first political contest of the presidential election, Parsons, together with adjunct instructors PJ Foley and Henry Marquard, JD., hosted a panel discussion on the caucus Wednesday, January 29.

There are questions whether the caucus environment is really conducive for the elderly and disabled people to participate, Parsons added. But Parsons said the caucus has unique aspects that benefit voters in a way primaries do not.

“Here you’re actually trying to get people to come out to this caucus,” he said. “So this one on one environment between candidate and voter is really important.”

Candidates make an extra effort to meet voters individually and shake hands with each one. And with record number of candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination, experts here said it can have an impact on caucus night.

“We have a record number of candidates for the Democratic caucus. So it’ll be interesting to see what the turnout will be.”

Even on the Republican side, where President Donald Trump is all but guaranteed to be the party nominee, turnout at the caucus might be strong.

“I expect turnout in the Republican caucuses to support Trump,” said Foley.

But there’s one big factor no candidate and neither party can control: the weather.

“If the weather is okay, you’ll see a very good turnout in Iowa. If the weather is bad, it’s not gonna be the best,” Foley predicted, adding that good weather tends to help older caucus participants turn out and that’s going to help some candidates more than others.

“If the weather is good you’ll see a great turnout for many of the candidates, especially for a Joe Biden who reaches out to a more older, middle aged demographic,” he said.

