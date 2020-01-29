Plane crash killed former Springfield mayor, coroner

(AP) — Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three people killed when a small plane crashed in a central Illinois field.

Jim Allmon, chief deputy coroner for Sangamon County, says the crash Tuesday also killed 69-year-old John Evans of Glenarm.

Frank Edwards, age 69, was appointed mayor by the Springfield City Council in December 2010 after the death of Mayor Tim Davlin. Cinda Edwards, age 63, had been coroner since 2011.

The twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 28 in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.

A dog was also killed in the crash.