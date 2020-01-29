FloodPrep Tour swings through QC to make sure people are ready for spring flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- As flood season gets closer and closer, a lesson in flood preparation is coming to the Quad Cities.

The FloodPrep Tour is in Moline Wednesday, Jan. 29 to help people better understand their flood risk and protect their home or business.

It's put on by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Insurance, National Weather Service – Quad Cities, American Red Cross and Illinois Emergency Services Management Association.

FEMA is also hosting a flood plain management conference this week in the Quad Cities.

The FloodPrep Tour is happening at Black Hawk College from 4 to 6:30 p.m. It'll be like an open house where people can talk to the different agencies and get answers to their questions about flood insurance, making an emergency plan or just learning about their flood risk.

"We've already got saturated soil," says Rachel Torbert, deputy director for the Illinois DNR. "If we have some significant snowmelt from the northern part of the country, we do have some serious concerns about the potential for flooding."

The National Weather Service is predicting another wet spring and encouraging people to have the right protections, especially when it comes to flood insurance. Torbert says now's the time to invest in insurance since it often takes 30 days for it to kick in.

There will also be free weather radios up for grabs at today's event.

