× Clouds in no big rush to go away… Brighter skies on track this weekend

Plenty of clouds about but only a few flakes of snow have been noticed across the area as temperatures this afternoon will be approaching the 30 degree mark.

Clouds will remain locked in our skies tonight into tomorrow. With very light winds and an already saturated lower atmosphere the possibility of patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

Skies will remain cloudy through Friday but temperatures will show signs of improving with warmer 30s through Saturday to 40s starting on Sunday.

Better mixing of the air will also be noticed during this period as well with decreasing clouds on Saturday giving way to the weekend’s brightest on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: