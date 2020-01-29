Are you in a floodplain? Here’s how you can find out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES-- We could see an increased risk for spring flooding as several factors seem to be lining up. WQAD's Andrew Stuzke explains how homeowners can get a better idea of how to prepare, especially after record flooding last year.

Flooding is still top of mind given a large amount of people who were impacted last year.

As a result, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with other agencies across the state to make sure everyone knows their options when it comes to flood insurance.

The department hosted an informational open house on January 29 for Quad Citizens to learn their flooding risk and if flooding insurance is right for them.

Event organizers said there's a lot of confusion when it comes to what your insurance may or may not cover.