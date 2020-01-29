× Arconic to split into two companies come April 1st

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Engineering and manufacturing company Arconic is set to divide into two companies in April of 2020.

The two companies will be Arconic and Howmet Aerospace, according to Howmet’s website.

Arconic leaders announced the split in February of 2019, focusing one company on engineered products and forgings and the other on global rolled products. Howmet will take on the engineered products and forgings and Arconic will continue with rolled products.

Currently, Arconic’s Riverdale facility makes rolled products, so it will keep its name in the adjustment, according to a company spokesperson.

The split is set to take effect on April 1.

Arconic came into view in 2016 when Alcoa slit into two independent, publicly-traded companies.