Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang is meeting with voters at the Blackhawk Hotel in Davenport, hoping to convert voters to his campaign.

Ahead of his town hall meeting, a Davenport group has been going door-to-door canvassing for Yang.

They call themselves the "Sorority of Yang" made of up women and men. It all started after a message posted on twitter.

The town hall starts at 6:00 P.M, on January 29