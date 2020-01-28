Youth straw polls let Iowa students make their voices heard in elections

Students across the state of Iowa will vote for candidates in mock-elections just days before the Iowa caucuses.

Every public school, private school, homeschool and youth group were invited to participate on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

In the Quad Cities, straw polls were held at Edward White Elementary in Eldridge, Rivermont Collegiate School in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley High School in Riverdale, Davenport West High School and Davenport North High School.

Students voted for their preferred candidates for President, the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

By 1 p.m. President Donald Trump collected 1,571 votes, leading the presidential candidates. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang totaled 956 votes and Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders had 828, coming in second and third place respectively.

Each year, the Iowa Secretary of State office organizes the straw polls to “inspire civic engagement.”

