WHAT’S HAPPENING? Havana Daydreamin’ in February

DAVENPORT, IOWA – Jimmy Buffett fans, listen up.

The Quad City Parrot Head Club’s putting on its 16th annual Havana Daydreamin’ event Saturday, February 15th, at the RiverCenter. Admission’s $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets to the event, click here.

The Parrot Head Club’s a group of Jimmy Buffett fans. To learn about their Quad City’s chapter, click here.

The photo above’s from their Havana Daydreamin’ event in 2014.