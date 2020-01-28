WHAT’S HAPPENING? Havana Daydreamin’ in February
DAVENPORT, IOWA – Jimmy Buffett fans, listen up.
The Quad City Parrot Head Club’s putting on its 16th annual Havana Daydreamin’ event Saturday, February 15th, at the RiverCenter. Admission’s $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets to the event, click here.
The Parrot Head Club’s a group of Jimmy Buffett fans. To learn about their Quad City’s chapter, click here.
The photo above’s from their Havana Daydreamin’ event in 2014.
41.522031 -90.572507