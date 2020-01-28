WHAT’S HAPPENING? Havana Daydreamin’ in February

Posted 10:24 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:25AM, January 28, 2020

DAVENPORT, IOWA – Jimmy Buffett fans, listen up.

The Quad City Parrot Head Club’s putting on its 16th annual Havana Daydreamin’ event Saturday, February 15th, at the RiverCenter. Admission’s $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets to the event, click here. 

The Parrot Head Club’s a group of Jimmy Buffett fans. To learn about their Quad City’s chapter, click here.

The photo above’s from their Havana Daydreamin’ event in 2014.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.