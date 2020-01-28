The Syndicate Bistro and Bar visits WQAD to cook up a Valentine’s day dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois--Chef Brandon Nelson from the Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar at the Axis Hotel in Downtown Moline paid a visit to our kitchen to show us dish from their Valentine's Day menu.

The chef says you can book your overnight stay on February 14th or 15th at the Axis Hotel and enjoy the full Valentine's day package.

It includes an overnight stay for two, in-room champagne, chocolates from Chocolate Manor and Valentine's dinner and breakfast the next day at Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar.

Packages start at $239, make your reservation by calling the Axis Hotel

