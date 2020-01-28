TaxSlayer ice rink turns into colorful tribute to cancer survivors, fighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Quad City Storm team invites people to turn the TaxSlayer Center ice rink into a tribute for those affected by cancer.

On January 28, the arena was open to the public from 10 AM – 7 PM for the Storm’s "Paint the Ice" event. People were invited to paint the names of loved ones who have fought cancer on the ice in the color that symbolizes the cancer they fought.

That's what brought Vicki Neels and her family to the TaxSlayer.

"We have gray for a friend’s father who had lung cancer, we have teal for my mom cause she had a uterine cancer," said Neels, listing off several names. "Blue for couple people that had colon cancer."

She said cancer is a merciless disease.

"It knows no sex. It knows no race. No gender, age," said Neels. "It is unfortunately an equal opportunity disease."

Together her and her husband, Hank, painted six names on the ice with the help of their grandson, Jordan.

"This is my mom," said Neels as she painted the name Nancy. "17 years cancer free... and she didn’t even tell me about it until last year."

She had joyful tears thinking back on the loved ones, like her mom, she still has. Those like her own husband, Hank, that beat cancer.

"Well he had had a sore throat… for a long time," Neels said painting next to her husband. "Then on June 3rd of 2011... the doctor said 'yup, it’s stage four head and neck cancer'."

She said after ten rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiation therapy, her husband Hank beat cancer just months later.

"You need the support of your friends, your family, your faith, in order to get to the other end of it," said Neels.

"Almost everybody knows a loved one, friend or family that has been impacted by cancer," said Kristi Siwajek, the Community Outreach Coordinator for UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.

Siwajek said the event can be an emotional process, but it could actually help one's healing process.

"It’s okay to have tears, it’s all about coming together and fighting for cures. Fighting for those that are still in that journey," Siwajek said.

The Neels said they are thankful they were able to make this memory as a family.

"We thought it was a good way to commemorate, honor and make sure you don’t forget," said Neels.

All names painted will remain on the ice until the Quad City Storm’s "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" on February 1st when the team will take on the Peoria Rivermen. The Storm will be wearing special cancer awareness jerseys covered in ribbons inscribed with the names of cancer fighters, which will be auctioned live after the game.

The game is sponsored by UnityPoint Health Trinity and all proceeds raised from the live and online jersey auction, jersey ribbon purchases, chuck-a-puck and more will be donated to the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.