Person hit and killed by train at Galesburg crossing

GALESBURG, Illinois — A person was hit and killed by a train in Galesburg on Monday evening, January 27.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Academy Street, according to Deputy Chief Rod Riggs with the Galesburg Police Department.

Police said the the train crew saw someone on the tracks as they drew nearer to Academy Street. According to Chief Riggs, the crew said “the person laid down on the track the approaching train was on.”

The crew put their brakes on, but could not stop in time.