Person hit and killed by train at Galesburg crossing

Posted 1:56 pm, January 28, 2020, by

GALESBURG, Illinois — A person was hit and killed by a train in Galesburg on Monday evening, January 27.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Academy Street, according to Deputy Chief Rod Riggs with the Galesburg Police Department.

Police said the the train crew saw someone on the tracks as they drew nearer to Academy Street.  According to Chief Riggs, the crew said “the person laid down on the track the approaching train was on.”

The crew put their brakes on, but could not stop in time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.