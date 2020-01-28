“Moderate” flu season teaches Rock Island students healthy habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Doctors say we are in the midst of a moderate flu season. Whether you got your flu shot or not, they say you could still get influenza A or B.

At Denkmann Elementary School, students know germs are everywhere, but school nurse Susanne Zimanek has a lesson for them she hopes will stick. It involves “Glo-Germ” lotion and with the help of a black light it illuminates the germs on student’s hands.

“Probably in the school I’ve had probably about a dozen between last week and this week,” says Zimanek, in reference to the number of students who’ve come to her office. “Most have been B, influenza B, which is interesting and a lot of them have the flu shot too.”

“We are seeing a lot of the flu,” says Molly McCarty, a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Trinity Express Care Clinic. “It’s rampant around the community.”

So far, this moderate flu season, McCarty says more than half of their patients at the express care center had influenza.

She says even those who got the flu shot are still susceptible to either influenza A or B.

“The people who didn’t get the flu shot, they tend to look a little sicker than the rest,” says McCarty.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get your flu shot. They also advice to go to clinics and stay away from the emergency room if you have flu symptoms.