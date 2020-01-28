× Man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School found unfit for trial for the second time

DIXON, Illinois — A man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School has been found unfit to stand trial.

When he was 19 years old, in May of 2018, Dixon High School student Matthew Milby came to graduation practice with a loaded gun and exchanged fire with a school resource officer, according to previous reports. Milby was shot and injured in the exchange.

According to Milby’s defense attorney, Thomas Murray, Milby has a mental disorder. On Tuesday, January 28, Milby was found unfit to stand trial for the second time, previously being found unfit back in March of 2019.

Milby was expected to be turned over to the Department of Human Services until he is considered fit for trial.

Previous reports show that Milby has pleaded not guilty.